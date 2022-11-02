Which Are the Most Unsafe Cars on the Road?

Now that life is slowly returning to normal following two years of upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more of us are returning to a more 'normal' existence.

For a number of people, that means getting back out on the road again to go to work, take the kids to school, and travel.

But that increased traffic on the roadways has come at a cost.

Get our free mobile app

An estimated 9,560 Americans died in motor vehicle fatalities in the first three months of 2022, according to the latest figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That's the highest number of auto fatalities during the first quarter of a year in two decades and a 7% increase compared to the same quarter in 2021.

So how much are those numbers caused by drivers and how much can be attributed to the safety of the vehicles being driven?

In a new 24/7 Wall Street story, 'The Most Unsafe Cars on the Road', 35 vehicles singled out for overall NHTSA safety ratings of just two or three stars from 2011 or later model years.

These ten were deemed the most unsafe:

MOST UNSAFE VEHICLES ON THE ROAD

2011/2012 Ford Escape 2012 Acura TL 2012/2013 Ford Transit Connect 2013/2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2013/2014 GMC Sierra 2500 2011 Buick Lucerne 2011 Ford Ranger 2011 Honda Civic 2011 Honda CR-Z 2011 Mazda Tribute

There were 1.33 auto fatalities per 100,000 vehicle miles traveled in 2021, which is still too many, but a far cry from the 5.26 fatalities per 100,000 miles traveled 55 years ago before widespread seatbelt use began in America.

MOST RECKLESS DRIVERS' VEHICLES We've all seen 'em.

That souped-up vehicle sitting next to you at the red light or blowing your doors off on the interstate.

When you lay eyes on one of those beauties, the thought runs through your mind - 'Man, I would get in SO much trouble behind the wheel of that bad boy'.

And you're probably right. But which vehicles on the road today are causing drivers to take the most risks?

BestLife story breaks looks at a study from North Bay Legal and Insurify to pinpoint exactly which vehicles are being piloted by the most reckless drivers, according to figures from the National Highway Safety Administration

