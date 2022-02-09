Which Car Company Had the Most Recalls in 2021?
Of the more than 30 million vehicles recalled for various reasons last year, around half came from two different automakers.
Top Class Actions is reporting that General Motors and Ford had the most vehicles recalled in 2021.
GM's final tally was eight million vehicles with Ford second at 5.4 million.
According to figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, issues with defective Takata airbags made up the majority of the recalls with GM recalling 5.7 vehicles with airbag problems and Ford recalling around 2.7 million vehicles.
Last year, General Motors recalled 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon models for potential fuel tank leaks, 2021 Cadillac Escalades, 2021 Chevy Suburbans and Tahoes, and 2021 GMC Yukons for seat belt issues, 2021 Chevy Camaros for potential battery cable terminal shorts, 2021 Chevy Express and 2021 GMC Savana models for an improperly tightened rear axle u-bolt, and 2021 Chevy Camaros for a missing retaining ring on the axle shaft.
In 2021, Ford also recalled 250,000 F-150 pickup trucks for underbody heat and noise insulator issues as well as faulty tailgate latches.
The company also recalled more than 4,500 cargo vans due to an issue with the driveshaft bolts, more than 2,600 all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs, and Maverick pickup trucks due to a seat belt defect, and 115,000 2020 and 2021 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with potential brake lining problems.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:
- Why Did Sioux Falls Gas Prices Explode Over Night!?
- Watch Driver Disconnect Cab From Burning Trailer In Minnesota
- 8 Super Bowl LVI Players With South Dakota and Iowa Connections
- Drone View of Sioux Falls 49th Street Extension Project