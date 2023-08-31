No Bull! Nebraska Police Stop Car Transporting Huge Animal

No, the Florida man did not strike again. Today's award falls close to home, just to our South in Nebraska.

Now making the rounds on the internet is the unbelievable story of a rural Nebraska road trip for a rancher and a massive bull (in a sedan).

That's right. You've got to see it to believe it.

The local news predictably had the first report, but we found ours on BBC:

Police in Norfolk, Nebraska pulled over a car for having a huge bull standing in its passenger seat. The car had half of its roof cut off in order to fit the animal.

It's a picture and a story you just have to see to believe.

Here's the link to the full video from the local news station via NBC News:

Car with bull named Howdy Doody crammed into passenger seat pulled over by Nebraska police (nbcnews.com)

The best part of this entire story has to be the Bulls' name: Howdy Doody.

Too bad for Mr. Doody, it might be his last completely open-air road trip, but hey, at least he got one!

Sources: BBC.com and NBC News (News Channel Nebraska)