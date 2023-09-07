Minnesota Vikings Announce Extension for Key Special Teamer

The Minnesota Vikings open the season at home on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and one member of the team will hit the turf with a brand new deal just in time for the season.

Josh Metellus, a key special teamer for the purple and gold, has reportedly agreed to a 2-year extension with the club.

Metellus has been with the Vikings since the 2020 season when he was drafted by the Vikings in the sixth round.

While technically a safety, Metellus is the special teams ace and does the majority of his on-field work with that unit.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Metellus’ agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha announced their client has agreed to a two-year extension in Minnesota. The pact is worth up to $13 million with $6 million in guaranteed money.

Metellus has appeared in 48 games for the Vikings over three seasons, including three starts (all last season).

Over his young career, he has recorded 64 total tackles and recovered two fumbles.

The Vikings and Buccaneers kick off their 2023 seasons on Sunday from Minneapolis, a 12:00 noon start time.

