Bears Safety: Packer QB Jordan Love ‘Nothing Special’

Apparently not everyone is ready to buy in to Jordan Love being a special player moving forward as the leader of the Green Bay Packers.

Especially not players on the Bears.

Chicago took one on the chin on Sunday, falling 38-20 at home in the season opener against Green Bay.

Jordan Love certainly was far from spectacular, but did toss 3 touchdowns against 0 turnovers, and finished with a passer rating of 133.3.

Apparently, the sting of the loss didn't sit well with the Bears, as Safety Jaquan Brisker had some commentary on the young Packers Quarterback.

Per Sports Illustrated:

The hatred between NFC North rivals apparently is clouding the vision of Chicago’s young quarterback who he described as “nothing special” while speaking with reporters after Sunday's loss.

“He’s just Jordan Love. Number 10. Packers quarterback. He’s nothing special,” said Brisker.

It is too early to hype Love up as a star or even the long-term solution at the position in Green Bay, but it was certainly a great start for the Utah State product.

Love and the Packers head to Atlanta this weekend for a matchup with the 1-0 Falcons, while the Bears look for their first win of the season against the Buccaneers on the road.

Source: Sports Illustrated on MSN

