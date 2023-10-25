Ahead of Minnesota Game, Packers Place Key Player on IR

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings meet on Sunday to write another chapter in the long-storied rivalry.

Both teams are in need of a win, as the Vikings aim to move to 4-4 with a victory after a tough 0-3 start to the season.

The Packers have lost three straight games and sit at 2-4 this season, and have continued to battle injuries.

Now, with just days until kickoff from Lambeau Field, Green Bay has announced that they are shelving a key defender on the injured reserve:

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the Packers have placed Savage on injured reserve. The move means he will miss at least four games due to the calf injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

Darnell Savage is a starter on the backend of the Packer defense at Safety, and now the team will have to scramble to replace him ahead of facing the Vikings.

Savage was in the midst of a resurgent season, recording 34 total tackles through the team's first 6 games.

It's a contract year for Savage, so we'll have to wait and see if he returns and what he's able to bring to a Packers defense that is in need of consistent playmakers.

Savage has recorded 285 total tackles, 9 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries in 4 plus seasons since Green Bay selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Maryland.

*UPDATE*

Savage isn't the only Green Bay defensive back that headed to IR on Wednesday:

