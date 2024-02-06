WARNING! CPAP Mask Recall, Responsible For Hundreds of Deaths

Get our free mobile app

Just as eating healthy and regular exercise are important, getting a good nights sleep is an essential part of leading a healthy life. Those z's are more beneficial than you know.

Without sleep your body would not be able to maintain its natural repairing and maintaining processes that affect nearly every part of the body. Having an impact on both you both mentally and physically, according to the Sleep Foundation.

CPAP TO SLEEP

Interrupted sleep may be due to snoring and sleep apnea. And, one of the ways doctors recommend you overcome that is to prescribe a device called a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine.

CPAP RECALL

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an update on medical device reports (MDRs) the FDA received from July 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, that are reportedly associated with the breakdown or suspected breakdown of the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam used in the Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP machines, and CPAP machines included in the recall announced in June 2021.

RECALLED VENTILATORS

Philips recalled the following devices made between 2009 and April 26, 2021. Below is a list of ventilators being recalled:

A-Series BiPAP A30

A-Series BiPAP A40 (ventilator)

A-Series BiPAP Hybrid A30

A-Series BiPAP V30 Auto (ventilator)

C-Series ASV (ventilator)

C-Series S/T and AVAPS

DreamStation

DreamStation ASV

DreamStation Go

DreamStation ST, AVAPS

Dorma 400

Dorma 500

E30

Garbin Plus, Aeris, LifeVent (ventilator)

OmniLab Advanced+

REMstar SE Auto

SystemOne ASV4

SystemOne (Q-Series)

Trilogy 100 (ventilator)

Trilogy 200 (ventilator)

Philips also recalled certain Trilogy Evo ventilators distributed from April 15, 2021 to May 24, 2021 with specific serial numbers.

WHAT TO DO?

Talk with your health care provider about using an inline bacterial filter, which may help to filter out pieces of PE-PUR foam, as indicated in the Philips recall notification.

CHECK YOUR SERIAL NUMBER

There is a serial number on your sleep apnea mask. Check here for the list.

MORTALITY RATE

As stated in the recall notice by the FDA, since April 2021, the FDA has received more than 116,000 MDRs, including 561 reports of death, reportedly associated with the PE-PUR foam breakdown or suspected foam breakdown.

