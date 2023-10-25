Did You Know? Iowa Hawkeye Alum Leads NFL in Interceptions

There have been a lot of big storylines thus far this NFL season, but the league leader in interceptions has flown under the radar.

Geno Stone, who was a 7th round draft pick of the Ravens back in 2020 out of Iowa, is currently setting the pace among defenders for interceptions.

Stone is in year four as a pro and is certainly making a name for himself in the Ravens secondary, having picked up 4 passes already this season.

Stone leads the league with 4 picks, and there are currently 7 individuals with 3 interceptions at present.

Stone and the Ravens defense have been solid all season, helping the team to a 5-2 start to the campaign.

The Ravens as a team allow the second least yards per game this season, and the least points per game.

Stone has picked off a pass in four different contests, including the most recent blowout win over the Lions this past Sunday. Stone has also recorded 29 tackles thus far this season, just shy of his career high of 38 that came last year.

While at the University of Iowa, Stone was a standout for the Hawkeye defense, and as a Junior earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors. That season, he recorded 70 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception and a fumble recovery.

Stone and the Ravens travel out West this weekend to take on the Arizona Cardinals, a 3:25 central start time on Sunday.

Sources: Geno Stone Wikipedia and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

