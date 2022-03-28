A six-million-dollar major overhaul of several intersections on the east side of Sioux Falls is about to get underway and the city is looking for your input.

The City of Sioux Falls Engineering Department is hosting an open house, Monday, April 4, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Morningside Community Center (2400 South Bahnson Avenue) to discuss improvements to the intersection of 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue.

While there is no formal presentation planned, officials will be available to discuss the project or answer any questions you may have. Comment cards will be available for additional feedback concerning the project.

Construction on Phase 1A of the project is expected to start between mid-April and early May.

Phase 1A – Reconstruction of NE quadrant of 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue

Pavement removals

Temporary watermain setup

Watermain installation

Sanitary sewer repairs

Storm drainage improvements

Grading

Subgrade stabilization

Gravelling

Concrete Paving

Driveways, approaches, curb ramp, and sidewalk construction

Restoration

During that time traffic through the intersection of 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction with pedestrian crossing detours.

Traffic will be maintained at all times during construction.

Reconstruction of the intersection of 33rd Street and Sycamore Avenue will be completed between May 31, 2022 and August 5, 2022 to reduce the impact to school traffic.

33rd Street will be closed to east/west traffic during this timeframe. North/south traffic on Sycamore Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

This is just the beginning of a five-phase plan for the area:

Phase 1B – Reconstruction of NW quadrant of 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue

Phase 1C – Reconstruction of SE quadrant of 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue

Phase 1D – Reconstruction of SW quadrant of 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue

Phase 2A – Reconstruction of east half of 33rd Street and Sycamore Avenue

Phase 2B – Reconstruction of west half of 33rd Street and Sycamore Avenue

Phase 3 – Side Street Concrete curb and gutter and accessible curb ramp repairs

Phase 4A – Asphalt resurfacing of first mile of Sycamore Avenue

Phase 4B – Asphalt resurfacing of second mile of Sycamore Avenue

Phase 5 – Traffic signal upgrade at 41st Street and Bahnson Avenue

