Coach Prime, Colorado Buffaloes Ranked in Latest AP Poll

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes were the storyline of Week 1 of the College Football season, and now they're being rewarded.

The new AP Top 25 is out, and the previously unranked Buffaloes are now in the rankings following an upset road win over then number 17 TCU.

Colorado is 22nd in the latest AP Poll.

The Buffs certainly were projected to be a fun team this Fall, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'd end up amongst the top teams in the nation.

Following the electrifying 45-42 win in which new QB Shedeur Sanders rewrote the Colorado record book, the Buffs now have a number in front of their name.

Here is the latest poll:

Others receiving votes: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi State 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Wyoming 3, Troy 3, Fresno State 3, Minnesota 3, Auburn 3, Texas State 2, Iowa State 2, Texas Tech 1, UCF 1, Illinois 1, Washington State 1, James Madison 1, Houston 1, Louisville 1

Dropped from rankings: TCU 17, Iowa 25

Next up for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes is a nationally televised duel with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.

Source: ESPN.com