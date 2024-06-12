Tovar Hits 3-Run Homer, Rockies Beat Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run homer, Cal Quantrill kept his strong run going with six scoreless innings and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Quantrill (6-4), who’s allowed more than two runs just once in his last eight starts, gave up three hits and walked one, while striking out five batters. The 29-year-old right-hander has allowed 10 earned runs in 47 innings (1.92 ERA) since the start of May.

Colorado had just one hit in five innings against Twins starter Louie Varland, who was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul earlier in the day. With reliever Caleb Thielbar starting the sixth inning, Charlie Blackmon singled and Brenton Doyle walked before Tovar lined a pitch over the wall in left field for his 11th homer of the season.

Tyler Kinley allowed a two-run homer to Minnesota's Carlos Santana with two outs in the ninth but earned his fifth save in as many chances for the Rockies.

Byron Buxton had a two-run homer in the seventh for Minnesota, which had won two in a row following a five-game losing streak.

In the series finale RHP Pablo López (5-6, 5.45 ERA) will start for Minnesota on Wednesday. Colorado counters with LHP Austin Gomber (1-3, 3.38). The afternoon game will follow Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO at 11:30 AM. The first pitch is 12:10 PM from Target Field.