Comedian Nikki Glaser Coming to Grand Falls Casino

One of the most popular stand-up comedians working today is coming to the Sioux Falls area later this year.

Nikki Glaser is bringing her 'One Night with Nikki Glaser' tour to the Grand Falls Casino Event Center in Larchwood, Iowa.

The show is Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 PM.

Get our free mobile app

Nicole Rene Glaser was born in Ohio in the summer of 1984 but spent most of her childhood years living in St. Louis.

She performed her first stand-up comedy at age 18, and later graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in English Literature.

After appearing on the first two seasons of NBC's Last Comic Standing (2003-2004), she landed her first stand-up special, Perfect, on Comedy Central in April of 2016. Three years later, her second special, Bangin', premiered on Netflix.

Over the years, Nikki has also been a regular on Nikki the Comedy Central Roasts of Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, and Rob Lowe.

In 2018, she competed on season 27 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

In 2019, Nikki hosted the dating show, Blind Date, on Bravo.

In 2021, she hosted the HBO Max dating reality television series FBOY Island.

Nikki is currently hosting her own podcast which has new episodes every Monday - Thursday.

Tickets for the Grand Falls Casino show range from $55 to $69 (plus taxes and fees) and go on sale to the general public, Monday, May 23, at 10:00 AM.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year