Tommy James and the Shondells Sioux Falls Show Cancelled

If you show up to the Tommy James and the Shondells show at the Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort next month, I think, better yet, I know you'll be alone now, due to the band being forced to cancel its March performance at the casino.

Word came out on Thursday, that a family medical emergency has forced the band to, unfortunately, pull the plug on their Sioux Empire show.

Dakota News Now reports that people with tickets have 90 days to claim their refunds for the show that was slated to happen on Saturday, (March 26) at Grand Falls.

The press release from the venue stated that ticket holders should take their tickets to the point of purchase to receive a full refund.

Any guest that purchased a ticket online or via the phone using a credit card will have their card automatically refunded within up to five business days if the card is still valid.

A guest who purchased a ticket using a credit card that has expired or is no longer valid should call 712-777-7777 or email VIPHosts@grandfallsresort.com for a full refund.

Finally, if you purchased your ticket from the Grand Falls Gift Shop, you will need to contact the Gift Shop directly for a full refund. All ticket holders are being asked to present the Gift Shop with their order confirmation information.

You might want to take the money you'll be getting back from the Tommy James show and utilize it to purchase tickets to see some other great entertainment scheduled to happen at Grand Falls later this year.

As Dakota News Now reports, the group Air Supply is scheduled to perform on Friday night (April 29) at 8:00 PM. There is also a Tribute Show to the Kings: Elvis and George Strait planned the following night at 7:00 PM in the Events Center at Grand Falls.

Source: Dakota News Now

