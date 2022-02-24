How Can You Help Support a South Dakota Family After Tragic Loss?

How Can You Help Support a South Dakota Family After Tragic Loss?

Contributing Authors:
Courtesy of GoFundMe

It's the nightmare no parent, no family wants to face. The death of a child.

But that is exactly what the McCoy family of Sioux Falls is going through right now. Their 11-year-old son Dane, died tragically in a snowmobile accident on February 17, 2022.

As you read Dane's obituary, you become keenly aware that he was a smart, sweet boy with a great love of all things outdoors, especially fishing and hunting with his dad, and playing sports.

He participated in soccer with Dakota Alliance Soccer and also in Harrisburg baseball.

Get our free mobile app

He loved every minute of family time they had, like movie and game nights, just anything that involved being with his family. Dane is survived by his parents Rob and Jackie, his brothers Blake & Reece, and his sister, Olivia.

Like any 11-year-old he dreamed of a future where fun would be a main feature. For him, that meant a home in the mountains and designing Chevys.

How can the community help or comfort this grieving family?

To help with the expenses involved in this tragic situation, a family friend has established a GoFundMe page for the McCoy family. You can go directly to that page and make a donation.

The McCoys were members of the St. Paul II Catholic Church and are receiving support from church members also. You can find out how to help through the church by going to their Facebook page.

The funeral for Dane McCoy will be Friday, February 25, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church and his family is asking that instead of sending flowers you give to a charity of your choice.

Source: GoFundMe , Miller Funeral Home and Dakota News Now

See Some of Sioux Falls' Beautiful Murals [PHOTOS]

I was in Canton, SD, and I happened upon a new mural.

It was really cool and that got me thinking that I know of a few murals in Sioux Falls, but I bet there's more than I realize. So, I put it out on social media for the people of Sioux Falls to tell me where all the murals are!

A few of them I had never seen, or never even been to that part of town, and a few of them, I drive by all the time and never noticed!

I know a few businesses have murals inside their establishments, but I decided to keep it to murals that are totally open for the public to see. No need to be 21!

So, here we go! Let's check out some of Sioux Falls' murals.
Did I miss one? Let me know!

Filed Under: GoFundMe, Sioux Falls family, Sioux Falls tragic accident
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sioux Falls Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top