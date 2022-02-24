It's the nightmare no parent, no family wants to face. The death of a child.

But that is exactly what the McCoy family of Sioux Falls is going through right now. Their 11-year-old son Dane, died tragically in a snowmobile accident on February 17, 2022.

As you read Dane's obituary, you become keenly aware that he was a smart, sweet boy with a great love of all things outdoors, especially fishing and hunting with his dad, and playing sports.

He participated in soccer with Dakota Alliance Soccer and also in Harrisburg baseball.

Get our free mobile app

He loved every minute of family time they had, like movie and game nights, just anything that involved being with his family. Dane is survived by his parents Rob and Jackie, his brothers Blake & Reece, and his sister, Olivia.

Like any 11-year-old he dreamed of a future where fun would be a main feature. For him, that meant a home in the mountains and designing Chevys.

How can the community help or comfort this grieving family?

To help with the expenses involved in this tragic situation, a family friend has established a GoFundMe page for the McCoy family. You can go directly to that page and make a donation.

The McCoys were members of the St. Paul II Catholic Church and are receiving support from church members also. You can find out how to help through the church by going to their Facebook page.

The funeral for Dane McCoy will be Friday, February 25, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church and his family is asking that instead of sending flowers you give to a charity of your choice.

Source: GoFundMe , Miller Funeral Home and Dakota News Now