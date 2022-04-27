Loverboy is Coming to Grand Falls Casino

For more than 40 years, Loverboy has been reminding us what matters most - 'Working For The Weekend'. And now fans of the band will get to see them live on not just any old weekend, but on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Canadian Music Hall of Famers will play the Events Center at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa, Saturday, November 26, at 8:00 PM.

Loverboy got their start in 1979 in Calgary, before relocating to Vancouver.

After being rejected by all the major U.S. record companies, the band signed with Columbia Records Canada in 1980 and went into the studio shortly after to record their self-titled debut album, which went on to sell more than 2 million copies in America and four million worldwide, thanks to the success of the band's first single ' Turn Me Loose', which hit #35 on the Billboard Hot 100 and landed in the Top Ten on the Billboard Rock Chart, as well as the charts in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Their next two albums, Get Lucky (1981) and Keep It Up (1982) both got as high at #7 on the Billboard Album Chart. Four singles off of those albums, 'Working for the Weekend', 'When It's Over', 'Hot Girls in Love', and 'Queen of the Broken Hearts', all cracked the Top 40 in the U.S.

Four of the five original members are still with the band 43 years later: lead singer Mike Reno, guitarist Paul Dean, keyboardist Doug Johnson, and drummer Matt Frenette. Ken 'Spider' Sinnaeve replaced the late bassist Scott Smith in 2001 after Smith passed away in November of 2000.

Tickets for the Grand Falls Casino show are $50.00, $60.00, and $70.00 (plus taxes and an online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at the Gift Shop).

