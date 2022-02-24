We’re #1! Sioux Falls Is Most Affordable Place to Live and Work in U.S.
When it comes to stretching your money as far as it will go, there's no better place to be than Sioux Falls.
GoodHire has South Dakota's largest city at the top of its list of the most affordable to live and work out of 155 places with labor forces of more than 150,000 people.
To determine the rankings, they used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the U.S. Department of Commerce in areas like:
- Wage Growth
- Unemployment Rate
- Job Growth
- Percentage of Jobs Open
- Renter Affordability
- Homeowner Affordability
- Real Per Capita Personal Income
Each city was then ranked on a scale from 1-100 and Sioux Falls was the only city in America to grade out at here that 80 (80.1).
The state of Utah was well represented on the list with three entries in the top ten:
MOST AFFORDABLE CITIES TO LIVE AND WORK
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Reno, Nevada
- Provo-Orem, Utah
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas
- Ogden-Clearfield, Utah
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Spartanburg, South Carolina
The single biggest factor that put Sioux Falls ahead of 154 other cities was affordable housing.
Our housing market was second only to Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Not surprisingly, two of the most populated states in the country - California and Texas - put six cities in the top ten between them.
LEAST AFFORDABLE CITIES TO LIVE AND WORK
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
- Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, Connecticut
- Bakersfield, California
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana
- Modesto, California
- El Paso, Texas
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York - New Jersey - Pennsylvania
- Rockford, Illinois
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas