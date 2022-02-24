When it comes to stretching your money as far as it will go, there's no better place to be than Sioux Falls.

GoodHire has South Dakota's largest city at the top of its list of the most affordable to live and work out of 155 places with labor forces of more than 150,000 people.

To determine the rankings, they used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the U.S. Department of Commerce in areas like:

Wage Growth

Unemployment Rate

Job Growth

Percentage of Jobs Open

Renter Affordability

Homeowner Affordability

Real Per Capita Personal Income

Each city was then ranked on a scale from 1-100 and Sioux Falls was the only city in America to grade out at here that 80 (80.1).

The state of Utah was well represented on the list with three entries in the top ten:

MOST AFFORDABLE CITIES TO LIVE AND WORK

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Reno, Nevada Provo-Orem, Utah Madison, Wisconsin Huntsville, Alabama Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas Ogden-Clearfield, Utah Salt Lake City, Utah Spartanburg, South Carolina

The single biggest factor that put Sioux Falls ahead of 154 other cities was affordable housing.

Our housing market was second only to Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Not surprisingly, two of the most populated states in the country - California and Texas - put six cities in the top ten between them.

LEAST AFFORDABLE CITIES TO LIVE AND WORK

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, Connecticut Bakersfield, California Corpus Christi, Texas Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana Modesto, California El Paso, Texas New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York - New Jersey - Pennsylvania Rockford, Illinois McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

