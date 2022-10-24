South Dakota Is One of the Best States to Find a Job

At last check, there were plenty of jobs out there as employers all over America look to return their staffing rates to pre-COVID levels.

But when it comes to where you are going to land that next opportunity, location matters.

TOP Agency examined the latest data in five key areas to determine the 'Best States to Find a Job 2022':

State Economy

Compensation & Benefits

Job Market

Quality of Life

Business Friendliness

South Dakota is 15th overall.

The Mount Rushmore State's best showings were top ten rankings in 'Quality of Life' (7th) 'Compensation & Benefits' (9th).

The only bottom half ranking for South Dakota was in 'Business Friendliness' (30th).

The state did check in with the second-best average commute times in America.

BEST STATES TO FIND A JOB 2022

Utah Massachusetts Washington Arizona Colorado Texas Nevada Florida Maryland Virginia New Hampshire North Carolina Georgia North Dakota South Dakota

Minnesota ranked in the top half of the states at 23rd overall. The North Star State has the fourth lowest unemployment rate in America.

Iowa landed in the bottom half of the states at 30th overall. The Hawkeye State was fifth in 'Quality of Life', but 35th in 'Wages & Compensation' and next to last in the density of startup businesses.

