South Dakota Is One of the Best States to Find a Job

South Dakota Is One of the Best States to Find a Job

Tim Mossholder via Unsplash

At last check, there were plenty of jobs out there as employers all over America look to return their staffing rates to pre-COVID levels.

But when it comes to where you are going to land that next opportunity, location matters.

TOP Agency examined the latest data in five key areas to determine the 'Best States to Find a Job 2022':

  • State Economy
  • Compensation & Benefits
  • Job Market
  • Quality of Life
  • Business Friendliness
Get our free mobile app

South Dakota is 15th overall.

The Mount Rushmore State's best showings were top ten rankings in 'Quality of Life' (7th) 'Compensation & Benefits' (9th).

The only bottom half ranking for South Dakota was in 'Business Friendliness' (30th).

The state did check in with the second-best average commute times in America.

BEST STATES TO FIND A JOB 2022

  1. Utah
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Washington
  4. Arizona
  5. Colorado
  6. Texas
  7. Nevada
  8. Florida
  9. Maryland
  10. Virginia
  11. New Hampshire
  12. North Carolina
  13. Georgia
  14. North Dakota
  15. South Dakota

Minnesota ranked in the top half of the states at 23rd overall. The North Star State has the fourth lowest unemployment rate in America.

Iowa landed in the bottom half of the states at 30th overall. The Hawkeye State was fifth in 'Quality of Life', but 35th in 'Wages & Compensation' and next to last in the density of startup businesses.

Sioux Falls: Then and Now

The City of Sioux Falls has changed dramatically over the past several years. Some of the streets, landscapes, and neighborhoods look vastly different than just 10-15 years ago.

Here's a look at Sioux Falls, then-and-now. See if you can recognize some of these old buildings, businesses, and city streets.

Best Wine Labels in Sioux Falls

10 Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota

Cities on the east and west side of the Missouri River have made the latest list of South Dakota's Most Dangerous Cities for 2021.

Roadsnacks recently released its most 'Dangerous Cities' list and here in The Mount Rushmore state there are a few surprises, especially at the top. To determine the most dangerous cities in the state, Roadsnacks looked at the FBI's report on the latest violent crime, along with property crime statistics.

And surprisingly, the town with the most murders per capita in the state has less than 3,000 residents. Take a look at the list below.

For a look at the detailed list, visit roadsnacks.com Story Source: Roadsncaks
Filed Under: Economy, Jobs, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls