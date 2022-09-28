South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up

Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months.

The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023.

The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.

Get our free mobile app

The minimum wage adjustment is tied to an increase in the cost of living.

The rate hike is guaranteed to South Dakota workers thanks to state law 60-11-3.2, which took effect in January of 2016.

The hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will increase to $5.40 per hour in 2023.

For more information, check the South Dakota Department of Labor's website.