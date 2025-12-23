Cooper DeJean has made the most of his increased role in Philadelphia this season.

The Sioux Falls native and Iowa Hawkeye alum saw quite the role increase in the wake of the Super Bowl-winning 2024 season with the departure of several veterans at his position.

DeJean has taken on a starting role and run with it.

So much so that the OABCIG (Iowa) High School grad is heading to his first Pro Bowl:

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, along with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, are sending five players. Nineteen players were chosen for the first time, including Eagles cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, Dolphins running back De'Von Achane and Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. Player selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward the total tally. This is the fourth year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The events will be played in San Francisco ahead of the Super Bowl. Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC) will coach the teams in the flag football showdown on Feb. 3.

DeJean has started all 15 games for the Eagles this season at Cornerback, and has 84 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 16 pass deflections.

The Eagles are 10-5, and will take on the Bills on the road on Sunday this weekend, a 3:25 start time from Orchard Park.

