Bluebird Day: Creighton Topples #1 Kansas in Omaha

Creighton has played eight No. 1 teams in its basketball history, and the first six of those games weren't close. All were losses.

The last two? Bluejays blowouts at the CHI Health Center.

Creighton took down top-ranked Kansas 76-63 on Wednesday night in a game the unranked Bluejays never trailed and led by as many as 17 points.

Ten months ago, they knocked off No. 1 UConn 85-66. That was the Huskies' last loss before winning 13 in a row on the way to their second straight national championship.

Five Creighton players on the court against the Jayhawks also played against the Huskies, including 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner. The Big East preseason player of the year came back from injury to score 17 points and outperform Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson. Kalkbrenner had 15 points against UConn in February.

"Both feel great, obviously," Kalkbrenner said. "Both those teams, UConn and Kansas, are elite, high-level programs. We were able to execute the game plan in both games and played at a high level. You feel good about those wins."

A raucous crowd was involved from the opening tip against Kansas, the noise level increasing every time Pop Isaacs swished one of his six 3-pointers and Kalkbrenner flushed lob passes for dunks. At the final buzzer, students poured out of the baseline seats onto the court as flames shot up behind both backboards.

"I haven't quite had a moment like that in college," Isaacs said. "I haven't played against the No. 1 team in the country. I've played against No. 2 and No. 3. It was hyped. The students showed up, and it was electric out there. That wasn't the first court storming I've been in. It was the biggest one."

Isaacs was familiar with the way Kansas plays defense from his two seasons at Texas Tech, and he said that was an advantage. He scored a season-high 27 points.

"I saw the ball go through the basket," he said. "First shot went in. It felt good coming off my hands. I felt I had some really good looks tonight. Like coach says, I'm a really good shooter when I take the right shots, and I took the right shots tonight for the most part."

Jayhawks coach Bill Self commended Isaacs.

"Pop was great," he said. "We know Pop going back to when he was freaking 5 years old. I have known his dad forever and coached against him for the last two years at Tech. He was terrific tonight."

Isaacs and point guard Steven Ashworth sat out practice time because of illness this week, Ashworth was still dealing with soreness from an ankle sprain two weeks ago, and Kalkbrenner had sat out the Bluejays' win against Notre Dame on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.

Asked if he thought his team would be up to the task against the Jayhawks, coach Greg McDermott mentioned that he had called his 90-year-old father before the game for some words of wisdom.

"He said pack your bags and go home," McDermott said. "He wasn't very confident having watched us play and having watched Kansas play."

McDermott indicated that beating Kansas meant a little more to him than beating UConn even though the Huskies are a Big East opponent. McDermott grew up in Iowa paying attention to the Jayhawks, and he coached four seasons at Iowa State and never could beat Self and the Jayhawks. In fact, he was 0-10 against Kansas before Wednesday.

"I've been watching Kansas basketball forever," McDermott said. "Back to coach [Roy] Williams and then coach Self, they're one of the best. We had some close calls at Hilton [Coliseum] when I was at Iowa State where we walked out of Hilton disappointed we couldn't get the job done against a good Kansas team. To finally beat them when they had a great team and they're ranked No. 1 in the country, it's great for our guys and great for our fans."

Dajuan Harris Jr. had 15 points and AJ Storr and Zeke Mayo added 12 apiece for Kansas, which shot 35.7% from the field.

The game marked Kansas' 105th against an unranked opponent as the AP No. 1 team. Only two other times before Wednesday had the Jayhawks lost by double digits in such cases.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.

