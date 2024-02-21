No. 15 Creighton Halts No. 1 UConn’s 14-Game Win Streak

Get our free mobile app

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton went into its game against UConn having lost all six of its previous meetings with No. 1-ranked teams and never coming closer than 10 points.

The No. 15 Bluejays finally broke through on their seventh try, building a double-digit lead in the first half and knocking off the Huskies 85-66 Tuesday night.

"We played a really good game and we beat an incredible team, a team that has a legitimate chance to win a national championship. But we're pretty good as well."

Creighton (20-7, 10-6 Big East) led by 23 points with 10 minutes left but saw its lead cut to 10 before holding the defending national champions scoreless on five straight possessions, rebuilding its cushion and prompting students to leave their seats to prepare to storm the court -- which they did as soon as the buzzer sounded.

UConn (24-3, 14-2) had its 14-game win streak -- which had been the longest active streak in Division I -- end three days after it beat then-No. 4 Marquette by 28 points for one of the most impressive victories of the season -- and one day after it was voted as the first unanimous No. 1 this season in the AP poll.

It was the Huskies' 19th straight road loss to a ranked opponent, their last such win coming at No. 19 Memphis on March 13, 2014.