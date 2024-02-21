No. 15 Creighton Halts No. 1 UConn’s 14-Game Win Streak
OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton went into its game against UConn having lost all six of its previous meetings with No. 1-ranked teams and never coming closer than 10 points.
"We played a really good game and we beat an incredible team, a team that has a legitimate chance to win a national championship. But we're pretty good as well."
Creighton (20-7, 10-6 Big East) led by 23 points with 10 minutes left but saw its lead cut to 10 before holding the defending national champions scoreless on five straight possessions, rebuilding its cushion and prompting students to leave their seats to prepare to storm the court -- which they did as soon as the buzzer sounded.
It was the Huskies' 19th straight road loss to a ranked opponent, their last such win coming at No. 19 Memphis on March 13, 2014.