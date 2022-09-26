Cure Kids Cancer: Tanna Kingsbury [In Remembrance]

To make a pledge call 605-328-5750, toll-free at 800-601-5085, text CASTLE to 51555 or click HERE. Listen Live to Radiothon live HERE.

cure kids cancer cure kids cancer loading...

Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon and Townsquare Media Sioux Falls Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon 2022 Presented By Jerry's Auto Sales: Sept 29 and 30

For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer.

Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.

The money raised through Dining for Kids and the 2022 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon stays in the Sioux Falls area.

By Sanford Children's Hospital

Tanna was an active teenager. She loved sports and played basketball, volleyball, track, and fastpitch softball.

She was the 4th child of 5 kids. She had a great attitude and determination to beat cancer.

After 14 rounds of chemotherapy and completing her active treatment period in February 2014, Tanna’s cancer returned late that summer. She earned her angel wings in September 2014.

Tanna’s brother, Tark, is on the Executive Committee for USD’s Dance Marathon and has been involved with it for 4 years. In addition, his fraternity (Phi Kappa Alpha) has an endowment for Cure Kids Cancer for $25,000 – they do an event each year to pay it (the event is Thursday Night Live, a spoof on Saturday Night Live).

Tanna was diagnosed on the day of USD’s 2013 Dance Marathon, and Tark’s dad went to the event to let him know.