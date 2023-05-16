Dallas Stars To Face Vegas Golden Knights In Western Conference Finals

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars eliminated the Seattle Kraken with a 2-1 win in Game 7 on Monday night, thanks to a strong defensive effort in front of goaltender Jake Oettinger.


Forwards Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston had the goals for the Stars, who will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference finals beginning Friday in Nevada.

Dallas and Vegas previously met in the conference finals in 2020, when the Stars eliminated the Golden Knights in five games.

After six games that saw a total of 49 goals scored between Dallas and Seattle, Game 7 was an intense goalie duel at American Airlines Center. Oettinger (21 saves) improved to 24-2-3 this season in games after a loss.

 

Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer also was outstanding, making 26 saves that included several high-danger chances from the Stars.


Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand scored with 17.6 seconds left and the Kraken net empty to end Oettinger's shutout bid.

The Stars won their only Stanley Cup in 1999. They last made the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the COVID-19 pandemic postseason "bubble" in Edmonton.

