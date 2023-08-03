Dalvin Cook’s New York Jets Visit Deemed ‘Bizarre’

Dalvin Cook spent last weekend seemingly being wined, dining, and courted by the New York Jets on a free agent visit.

Now, after the dust has settled without an agreement in place, fans across the country and left to wonder what is going on.

Will he sign with the team? Did something go wrong on the visit? Those are just a few questions that come to mind now four days removed from said courtship.

Get our free mobile app

Per Total Pro Sports on MSN:

“Well look, bizarre is a good word to use and honestly a sentiment that’s shared by some people that I’ve spoken to within the Jets organization as well. They’re wondering too what exactly are the motives here of Dalvin Cook. Is he using the Jets for leverage right now? Is he trying to ramp up potential offers with other teams to get maybe a spot on those rosters? Would the Miami Dolphins be that team?…

It's certainly an interesting thought and a possibility. After all, Cook is from Florida and played his college football at Florida State in Tallahassee.

After spending his first six years as a pro in Minnesota, Cook now has the opportunity to sign anywhere he pleases, assuming the teams are interested.

The Jets still appear to be the front runner, but after the visit and subsequent silence on a deal, who knows what's ahead.

Source: Total Pro Sports on MSN