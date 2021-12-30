Dangerous Cold Forecast For Sioux Falls New Years Eve

Getty/Thinkstock/Canva

Rining in the new year will include bundling up in southeast South Dakota. 2021 is forecast to end with some very cold weather including dangerous windchills.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory, which includes the city of Sioux Falls, in effect from 9:00 PM Friday (December 31) to noon Saturday (January 1).

Get our free mobile app

Cold Weather Tips:

"Very cold temperatures will be in store following the passing of a cold front today. The coldest temperatures will occur on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with high temperatures struggling to get into the single digits on New Year's Day. Wind chills will drop to below freezing for the holiday weekend. Temperatures warm up immediately following New Year's Day to near to above seasonable." - National Weather Service

Graphic Courtesy National Weather Service
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD
312 PM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

IAZ001>003-012>014-020>022-031-032-MNZ098-NEZ013-014-SDZ050-
052>071-310930-
/O.NEW.KFSD.WC.Y.0008.220101T0300Z-220101T1800Z/
Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Sioux-O`Brien-Clay-Plymouth-Cherokee-
Buena Vista-Woodbury-Ida-Rock-Dixon-Dakota-Gregory-Jerauld-
Sanborn-Miner-Lake-Moody-Brule-Aurora-Davison-Hanson-McCook-
Minnehaha-Charles Mix-Douglas-Hutchinson-Turner-Lincoln-Bon Homme-
Yankton-Union-
312 PM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
  below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
  southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west
  central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal
  lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau
  Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
  frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

$$

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/siouxfalls

The Coldest Temperatures in Sioux Falls History

When a polar vortex rolls through Sioux Falls, it can get even the heartiest dreaming of indoor fires, baking, and hot chocolate.

Mr. Bendo is tough enough but for the love of Pete, someone put a scarf on the Statue of David!
﻿
All this icy chatter had us wondering about the coldest days ever recorded in Sioux Falls. Here is the historical data from the National Weather Service with the coldest temps ever recorded in Sioux Falls since record-keeping began in 1893.

Filed Under: Sioux Falls, Weather
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top