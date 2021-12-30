Dangerous Cold Forecast For Sioux Falls New Years Eve

Rining in the new year will include bundling up in southeast South Dakota. 2021 is forecast to end with some very cold weather including dangerous windchills.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory, which includes the city of Sioux Falls, in effect from 9:00 PM Friday (December 31) to noon Saturday (January 1).

Cold Weather Tips:

"Very cold temperatures will be in store following the passing of a cold front today. The coldest temperatures will occur on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with high temperatures struggling to get into the single digits on New Year's Day. Wind chills will drop to below freezing for the holiday weekend. Temperatures warm up immediately following New Year's Day to near to above seasonable." - National Weather Service

Graphic Courtesy National Weather Service

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 312 PM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 IAZ001>003-012>014-020>022-031-032-MNZ098-NEZ013-014-SDZ050- 052>071-310930- /O.NEW.KFSD.WC.Y.0008.220101T0300Z-220101T1800Z/ Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Sioux-O`Brien-Clay-Plymouth-Cherokee- Buena Vista-Woodbury-Ida-Rock-Dixon-Dakota-Gregory-Jerauld- Sanborn-Miner-Lake-Moody-Brule-Aurora-Davison-Hanson-McCook- Minnehaha-Charles Mix-Douglas-Hutchinson-Turner-Lincoln-Bon Homme- Yankton-Union- 312 PM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls