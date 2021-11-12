Dangerous, Icy Roads Around Sioux Falls Friday

The ice and snow combined with brutal strong, gusty winds are causing some dangerous driving conditions around the Sioux Falls tri-state area this Friday morning. Please be careful!

Especially watch out for icy bridges and overpasses this morning! Melissa Scovel posted on Facebook... “Heading north from Tea to Exit 83 on 229. The wind is SUPER aggressive. Please take caution.

There are random patches of ice and those surprise wind gusts are no joke. DOT is just now making its way down the south side and has not yet made it North.

Please give yourself and others extra time and assume everyone around you is going to drive like an idiot.”

There is a WIND ADVISORY in effect until 6 pm for portions of east-central and southeast South Dakota, northwest and west-central Iowa, and southwest Minnesota.

You can expect Northwest winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

SD511.org is reporting roads, highways, and interstates in the Sioux Falls tri-state area as ice-covered, patchy ice, and scattered slippery spots.

The forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is calling for …

Friday: Snow before 3pm, then a chance of flurries between 3pm and 4pm. Patchy blowing snow before 3pm. High near 30. Windy, with a north northwest wind 30 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow between noon and 1pm, then a chance of rain after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 40. West wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

