SD Highway Patrol Says Watch Out For These Buckling Roads

It's been one of the hottest summers in recent memory. South Dakota (and most of the country) has seen temperatures at or above 90 degrees so many times, it's hard to even keep track of the exact number.

With the long heatwave, the Mount Rushmore State is experiencing this summer, it shouldn't be a surprise to hear the reports of buckling roads throughout the area. The South Dakota Highway Patrol recently took to social media to remind everyone traveling on the state's roads to be mindful of these buckling roadways.

One stretch of road, in particular, caught the eye of the SDHP, as they shared its picture and location in a Facebook post.

As mentioned in the Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, this was seen north of the town of Huron, on South Dakota Highway 37, on the way to Bloomfield and Hancock.

Here's a closer look at the area that's seeing the buckling roadways:

Credit: Google Maps

Just how do the roads buckle in the first place? Well, according to AccuWeather, a road that is already slightly cracked has the greatest chance of buckling on a hot summer day.

That crack weakens the pavement and the heat causes the pavement to buckle and warp. This usually occurs on very hot afternoons, as the maximum temperature for the day is reached, typically during afternoons with 90-degree or hotter temperatures." The reason this happens is due to the way roads are built — in layers. -AccuWeather

For more information on buckling roadways and what to look out for in these hot conditions, check out this article from AccuWeather.

Story Source: South Dakota Highway Patrol via Facebook

Story Source: Accu Weather