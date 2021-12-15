De Smet Basketball Miraculously Wins on Buzzer Beater (WATCH)

It was a special night on Tuesday for the De Smet Bulldogs boys basketball team as they were able to capture a victory in a miraculous way.

Trailing Clark/Willow Lake 57-54, De Smet's Kalen Garry would launch a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left and tie the game.

On the subsequent inbound, De Smet was able to get the steal and Kalen Garry would knock down the game winner from beyond the arch as the clock struck zero.

We all know that social media has its ups and downs, but I truly think one of the greatest things about social media in regards to High School sports is that so many more people are now able to see all these great plays from communities in the past that wouldn't get that kind of exposure.

The No. 1 Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with their win and will face off against Estelline-Hendricks on Thursday as they look to stay unbeaten early in the year.

For more information on High School basketball in the state of South Dakota, schedules and teams, you can visit the SDHSAA website.