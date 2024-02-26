Sioux Falls Christian Boys Remain Atop Final SD Media Poll
It's just about State Tournament time for all classes of South Dakota High School basketball, and the final poll of the season was released by SD Media on Monday.
Sioux Falls Christian has been the top team in Class A this season, and they remain in the top spot in the final set of rankings.
The Chargers are 20-0 and are followed in the Boys A rankings by 17-3 Hamlin.
Here are the complete rankings for the week:
Boys
Class AA
1. Mitchell (16) 19-1 80 1
2. Harrisburg 17-3 64 2
3. Brandon Valley 15-5 45 3
4. Washington 13-7 26 4
5. Roosevelt 14-6 21 5
Receiving votes: Watertown 4.
Class A
1. SF Christian (16) 20-0 80 1
2. Hamlin 17-3 63 2
3. Pine Ridge 18-1 47 3
4. Sioux Valley 18-2 30 5
5. Dakota Valley 17-3 15 4
Receiving votes: Hot Springs 4, Groton Area 1.
Class B
1. Castlewood (12) 17-3 75 1
2. White River (3) 18-2 64 2
3. De Smet (1) 17-3 49 3
4. Wessington Springs 19-1 25 4
5. Howard 17-3 15 5
Receiving votes: Leola/Frederick Area 8, Viborg-Hurley 3, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (16) 20-0 80 1
2. Mitchell 18-2 64 2
3. Brandon Valley 16-4 48 3
4. Pierre 14-6 31 5
5. Jefferson 15-5 15 4
Receiving votes: Spearfish 2.
