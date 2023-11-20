Broncos Rally to End Vikings’ 5-Game Winning Streak

Get our free mobile app

DENVER -- — Stymied all night by the Minnesota Vikings' smothering defense, Russell Wilson never lost faith in his sputtering offense whose first nine drives ended with Wil Lutz kicking five field goals and Riley Dixon punting four times.

“We just believe in each other ... We knew we were going to win this game,” Wilson said after driving Denver on its only touchdown drive in the closing minutes for a 21-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, ending the NFL's longest winning streak at five games.

Courtland Sutton's leaping 15-yard touchdown catch with 1:03 remaining was the difference for Denver (5-5), which now owns the league's longest winning streak at four.

Wilson was smacked just as he released the throw, and never saw the game-winning reception: "I think my head was turned sideways. I just heard the crowd going crazy and knew he caught it.”

Danielle Hunter's tackle of Javonte Williams on the 2-point try kept the Vikings within a point and needing a field goal by Greg Joseph in Denver's thin air to win it.

The Broncos' defense — which produced three more takeaways, giving Denver a dozen over its last three games — didn't allow the Vikings (6-5) to get out of their own side of the field on Minnesota's desperation drive in the final minute, however.

Denver forced Joshua Dobbs into an intentional grounding that brought up fourth-and-25 before Dobbs threw one final incompletion from the Vikings 21 with 16 seconds left.

Dobbs threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and ran for another but lost with the Vikings for the first time since they acquired him in an emergency trade with Arizona.

Still, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to have both a touchdown throw and a touchdown run in his first three games with a team.

Wilson went 27 of 35 for 259 yards without an interception for Denver.

UP NEXT: Vikings: Host Chicago on Sunday, and the Broncos Host Cleveland.