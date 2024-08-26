Denver is Exploring Trading a Pair of Veterans Prior to Release

This time of year, NFL teams are tasked with cutting down their rosters to the final 53-man unit that will debut in Week 1.

Part of that process is saying so long to undrafted free agents and camp participants, while teams also deal with saying goodbye to veterans.

As has been the case in recent years, teams may to try to trade soon-to-be-cut veterans prior to their release to guarantee the future team the player's rights.

The Broncos are reportedly doing just that with two different veterans today and tomorrow ahead of the 3:00 CT deadline on Tuesday: Tim Patrick and Samaje Perine.

Per Mike Klis on Twitter:

Earlier on Monday, Samaje Perine's name was thrown around in a similar fashion:

We'll wait and see on news of a trade for either player, but it appears that their times in Denver have come to a close with cheaper and younger options on the roster.

The Broncos open the season a week from Sunday when they travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

