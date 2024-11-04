Denver Broncos Trade One LB, Extend Another on Busy Monday

The Denver Broncos are in the midst of an entertaining season that may end in a postseason berth.

The team made a few interesting moves on Monday to begin their preparations for Week 10 of the season, including trading away a popular veteran playmaker.

The team decided to ship off Linebacker Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals via trade:

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Arizona is trading for Denver edge rusher Baron Browning. The Broncos will receive a sixth-round pick in exchange for Browning. A third-round pick in 2021, Browning has registered 9.5 career sacks. He’s appeared in five games with two starts so far this season, recording seven total tackles with one for loss.

Later on in the day, it was announced that the Broncos opted to lock up one of their young Linebackers on the roster for the long-term:

According to multiple reports, they have signed Jonathon Cooper to a four-year extension. The deal is worth $60 million with $33 million in guaranteed money. Cooper was a 2021 seventh-round pick in Denver and had 4.5 sacks over his first two seasons.

It's been a tumultuous time lately for Denver linebackers, as the team said so long to veteran Josey Jewell this offseason via free agency, and added Cody Barton.

The team also spent a third-round pick this past season on Outside Linebacker Jonah Ellis.

As of now, the Broncos start Cooper, Justin Strnad, Barton, and Nik Bonitto in their linebacking corps, according to OurLads.

