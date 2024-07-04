Tigers Hit 4 Homers, 3 Triples, Rout Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Carson Kelly hit a grand slam and Wenceel Pérez followed with a home run to back Keider Montero’s first major league win as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-2 on Wednesday night.

Riley Greene and Matt Vierling hit two-run homers, and Greene, Colt Keith and Akil Baddoo tripled for the Tigers, who had lost five of six.

Kelly's homer, his sixth of the season and fourth in 10 games, came on a 1-0 fastball from David Festa (1-1) in the third and put Detroit ahead 4-0. Pérez homered on the next pitch, a changeup.

Kelly entered hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBI in his previous 24 games.

Festa (1-1), making his second major league start and first in Target Field, gave up seven runs and nine hits in five innings. He allowed four runs over 5 2/3 innings at Arizona in his debut on June 27 and has a 10.80 ERA.

Brooks Lee, the No. 13 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Minnesota in his major league debut. Lee singled off Montero in the fourth for his first hit and drove in Byron Buxton in the seventh with an RBI single.

Christian Vázquez hit a solo homer for the Twins, who have homered in a team-record 21 straight games. The streak is the second longest in the major leagues behind Baltimore’s 22 from June 1-23.

Former Twin Kenta Maeda (2-4, 5.76 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday for Detroit in a game that was pushed up an hour to 12:10 p.m. CDT due to rain in the forecast. Minnesota will start Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.30).

