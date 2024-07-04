Tigers Hit 4 Homers, 3 Triples, Rout Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Carson Kelly hit a grand slam and Wenceel Pérez followed with a home run to back Keider Montero’s first major league win as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-2 on Wednesday night.
Kelly's homer, his sixth of the season and fourth in 10 games, came on a 1-0 fastball from David Festa (1-1) in the third and put Detroit ahead 4-0. Pérez homered on the next pitch, a changeup.
Kelly entered hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBI in his previous 24 games.
Festa (1-1), making his second major league start and first in Target Field, gave up seven runs and nine hits in five innings. He allowed four runs over 5 2/3 innings at Arizona in his debut on June 27 and has a 10.80 ERA.
Christian Vázquez hit a solo homer for the Twins, who have homered in a team-record 21 straight games. The streak is the second longest in the major leagues behind Baltimore’s 22 from June 1-23.
Former Twin Kenta Maeda (2-4, 5.76 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday for Detroit in a game that was pushed up an hour to 12:10 p.m. CDT due to rain in the forecast. Minnesota will start Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.30).
