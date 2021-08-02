DeVonta Smith Expected to Miss 2-3 Weeks

The injury bug is already starting to hit the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rookie first-round pick DeVonta Smith has been listed as week-to-week, after an MRI "revealed relatively good news" according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, for the No. 10 overall pick in the draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter adds that Smith is expected to miss about 2-3 weeks with what is being called a sprained MCL.

With that time frame, there is a good chance that Smith will not be able to perform in any of the teams three preseason games, but should be ready to go once the season starts on Sept 12 in Atlanta against the Falcons.

NFL Newtork's Ian Rapoport adds that the injury is minor and there is no cause for concern.

With Smith on the sidelines, last year's first-round pick, Jalen Reagor development becomes even more important, along with Travis Fulgham, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward.

Two other names to keep an eye on at wide receiver in camp are veterans Michael Walker and Andre Patton.

