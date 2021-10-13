Did Iowa Fans Smell Rats at the Most Recent Home Game?

Did Iowa Hawkeye football fans smell rats at the most recent home game against Penn State?

If you were to ask their head coach Kirk Ferentz, his answer would be yes.

According to ESPN, Ferentz addressed his suspicions to the media saying, "I hope those guys are well, I don't know what their status is. Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt. But I think probably [the booing] is a reaction to, there were a couple of guys that were down for the count and then were back a play or two later. Our fans aren't stupid. They're watching, they know what's going on."

Ferentz would go on to add, "I've been here 23 years and I think that's only the second time we've seen that kind of stuff going on."

It wasn't just Ferentz that felt there was something fishy going on as the fans booed on numerous occasions in regards to the irregular number of times guys were going down due to injury.

Ferentz also pointed that out when reference the good smelling senses of his Iowa fans base.

"We don't coach it, haven't really been exposed to it. But our fans thought they smelled a rat, I guess, I don't know, so they responded the way they responded."

Iowa is currently undefeated with a 6-0 record and has moved up to No.2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after their big win over Penn State.

Iowa will now host Purdue in Iowa City this Saturday as they look to get to 7-0.

For more information on the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, their current roster and the remaining games on their 2021 schedule, you can visit the team website.