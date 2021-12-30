Did You Know A South Dakota Resident Is Featured On Dove Candy?

The internet can really surprise you sometimes. It's like a box full of chocolates...

Speaking of chocolate, a bag full of those chocolate candies from Dove Chocolate sounds really good right now. They're sweet, and they leave you with confidence after reading the message inside the wrapper. You're probably thinking, "Tell me something I don't know!" All right...I bet you didn’t know a South Dakota resident actually has her message inside these Dove Chocolate candies.

Just about everyone is familiar with Dove Chocolate candies and the messages on the wrappers. Like many individuals, I thought Dove Chocolate candies created its own sayings for the candy wrappers. To my surprise, the company asked fans of the chocolates to submit their messages for the chance to share them on the Dove wrappers. Well, one South Dakota resident actually won and has her message in the candies!

This contest from Dove Chocolate actually took place back in 2017. Individuals were invited to enter a personal quote, motto, mantra, or any inspirational saying. At the time, this was part of the #DOVEPROMISES campaign. One of the contest winners selected was a South Dakotan girl named Haylea. Her quote was: "When life isn't going right, go left." It wasn’t until recently this quote and wrapper were shared on a post from Reddit.

It's a pretty clever quote from Haylea! It's a sweet treat with an even sweeter message!

So be sure to enjoy that bag of Dove Chocolate! The chocolate and the special sentiment are certainly worth it!

