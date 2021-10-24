Reaching adulthood comes with a few givens, life only gets more complicated from here, and you're not supposed to eat your favorite candy anymore. However, since it is Halloween, and we all sort of revert to childhood during this holiday, go ahead, indulge!

But if you want to follow some sort of nutritional criteria when you gobble your goodies, Today Food asked two nutrition experts, Mia Syn and Brigid Titgemeier, to rank their top 3 Best & Worst Halloween candies according to nutritional value from a list of 16 candies.

Syn's Top 3 Best:

PayDay - This chocolate, caramel, and peanut combo got high marks for its 7 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber. Even though it still had plenty of sugar, the protein and fiber should help satisfy you without downing another one. Twizzlers - This no fat, chewy favorite still has plenty of sugar, but I'll repeat- - no fat! York Peppermint Patties - Another candy with a very small amount of saturated fat. But you've got to love peppermint.

Titgemeier's Top 3 Best:

York Peppermint Patties - Like Syn's assessment, she gave these high marks for low saturated fat and mostly natural ingredients. 100 Grand - Another chocolate & caramel concoction which also gets a good grade for no artificial ingredients. PayDay - Another candy the two women agree on based on protein and fiber content.

Syn's Bottom 3:

Three Musketeers - High in saturated fat and packing a whopping 36 grams of sugar. Mounds - These delicious bars have the highest amount of saturated fat of all the candies examined. Skittles - Another candy with little nutritional value, and while they are low in fat, they are not free of high sugar content.

Titgemeier's Bottom 3:

M&Ms - The big complaint here was the long list of artificial ingredients in the shell coating colors. Skittles - Lots of artificial ingredients used for color and flavor. Starburst - Loaded with sugar, saturated fat, and artificial colors and flavors.

So there you have it. The choices are up to you! Happy Halloween!