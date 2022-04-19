Where Will New Natural Grocery Store Be In Sioux Falls?

Where Will New Natural Grocery Store Be In Sioux Falls?

Courtesy of Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan via Pigeon605

Well, where will the Natural Grocery Store be in Sioux Falls?

To answer that question right away, it is going to be located where the Northern Tool+ Equipment used to be at 2601 South Louise Avenue.

What's the name?

Natural Grocers

What are Natural Grocers known for?

It is the largest family-owned organic and natural grocery store in the country. They have 160 stores in 20 states, including three in North Dakota, but for South Dakota - this will be the first.

What makes this grocery store different than the others?

They've been serving customers for 50 years and pride themselves on having

high-quality products at affordable prices

All of their products are organic. That means everything from grocery staples, meats, and seafood, frozen food, dairy, and non-dairy goodies,100 percent free-range eggs, household products (think laundry and cleaning stuff), body care items like shampoo, hand and body lotions, vitamins, and minerals, bulk foods (like nuts, cereals, rice, and beans) too.

What else is there to know about Natural Grocers?

If you have questions about items, or advice on dietary issues, supplements, and more, they actually have nutritional health coaches who,

offer free, one-on-one personalized nutritional health coaching sessions in person, by phone or on video.

If you wonder why they won't carry certain items in the store you can check out their website and they will explain in detail what it is about the products that don't fit with their goals for customers.

“Our team of food quality experts reads every label, weeds through the minutiae of labeling regulations and keeps the concerning stuff, the not-so-good-for-my-family stuff, the fake stuff, the what-in-the-world-is-that stuff off our shelves so that you can get your shopping done in a snap and provide yourself and your family with simply the best. - -Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers is hoping to be open later this summer.

Sources: Sioux Falls Business News with Jodi Schwan via Pigeon605

