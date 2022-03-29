What Would Be Included In Your Most Disgusting Meal Ever?

I love me a good casserole. And if tater tots are included, well now we're approaching heaven.

A great steak. And it has to be well-done...I know, I know, I'm ruining it. OK, I guess I like it ruined.

And there's certainly nothing wrong with a good burger, and a slice of cheese on it, please.

There's lots of things I like, many I love, and I'll bet it's the same for you. But what about your worst meal? You know, the one that would be totally off limits for your taste buds. The food that, if you sat down at the table, you might have a tough time keeping from gagging. That certain something you absolutely can't stomach, yet it seems everyone else loves.

Me? Well, it would start with liver. And yes I've heard it before, it's good and good for ya! Well, maybe you but not me. I can't even get past the smell, so you go ahead and I'll just wait outside til you're done. And don't try smothering it in onions...I love onions, but it can't hide the liver enough for me.

And I've never been one for a glass of tomato juice. Why? Don't know, just never have cared for it. A slice of tomato on a burger is fine, tomato in a hot dish is fine, but a glass of tomato juice, or even biting into a plump, juicy tomato? No thanks, but you go ahead.

A great guy I knew years ago that farmed out near Burke, S.D. loved cow tongue. He asked me if I'd like a slice. No, no thank you. Same thing with Rocky Mountain Oysters. Call them what you want, I know what they are and I'll just sip on my beer, thanks.

My kid, he likes sardines. He's crazy.

My dear departed Dad loved Chicken Gizzards and Chicken Necks and Chicken Hearts. I guess he was a big organ guy. And it was a good thing he was, because otherwise they'd end up in the garbage and that wouldn't do anybody any good.

So it's true, I'm missing out on the good stuff, the liver, the tongue, the gizzards and the rest. And yes, crinkle up your nose and ask how the heck I can enjoy a steak when it's cooked until it's shoe leather. I don't know. It's the way Mom cooked it back on the farm and I still like it that way.

So, how about you? If you were to have your all time worst ever meal, what would be on the menu?