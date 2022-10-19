Are These Really the Best and Worst Candies for Your Health?

It is Halloween, after all. You know kids have no interest whatsoever in the nutritional content of the goodies that land in their Halloween treat bags!

But do adults? Some of us who rarely buy candy of any kind give ourselves permission to buy a giant bag of tiny candy bars, because - -you know - - they're tiny.

In any case, some nutritionists at Everday Health have made it their mission to let us know what the best and worst candies are. And mind you, not just for Halloween. These are their recommendations for the upcoming holidays and around the calendar too.

The Five Worst Candies for Your Health

Candy Corn - One serving has double the amount of sugar of a Snickers or Reese's candy bar, minus the protein or even fiber benefit of peanuts or peanut butter. Smarties - Empty calories with no nutritional value whatsoever. Gummy Bears - For the record, I can eat these until I explode, but apparently that is the problem. Again, these have no nutritional value at all. Airheads - (I'm sensing a sugary theme here) Nothing but pure sugar and artificial colors and flavors. Jelly Beans - These little sugar blobs aren't normally a Halloween treat, but apparently they're bad for you whenever you eat them!

The Five Best Candies for Your Health

Unreal Milk Chocolate Gems - These contain no artificial anything. So I'll be leaving them alone. Yes they have sugar in them, but when eaten in moderation, they're pretty good for you. Endangered Species Dark Chocolate Bites - High in cocoa content, low in sugar, but do have some saturated fat. So once again, eaten sparingly, they're pretty good for you. (You've heard all the stories about dark chocolate being good for your heart right?) Peanut M&Ms - Peanuts mean protein, fiber & good fats, and only 90 calories in a fun pack, or 180 in two fun packs, 270 calories in 3 fun packs, and - well you get the idea! Snickers - A fun-size bar does have more calories than some other candies, but nutritionists say the filling fiber will keep you fuller for longer and may keep you from overindulging. One bar is 80 calories, so that means a whole bag of Snickers snack-size bars - -is not good for you. Right? Reese's Peanut Butter Cups - Protein and fiber from our friend peanut butter, make these a good choice only if you don't overindulge.

But as I said, it is Halloween so if you don't overindulge, I don't want to know you!

Source: Everyday Health

