How Much Halloween Candy Can You Steal For 100 Calories?

I hate pranks. Especially pranks that make kids cry. I love Jimmy Kimmel. Except when he does his traditional day-after-Halloween prank. He asks parents to tell their children that they have eaten all of the candy the kids collected the night before and then film their reactions.

It's unnecessarily cruel, it's juvenile, it's just despicable. And yet. . .

Surveys indicate that 86% of parents steal Halloween candy from their kids and many of them eat way more candy than their children do. But, I still don't like the prank aspect!

If you're like a lot of people, Halloween gives you an excuse to buy giant bags of candy, supposedly for the trick-or-treaters who'll be ringing your doorbell. The latest data from the National Confectioners Association indicates that Halloween candy sales are up over last year, even though, prices are too.

We all know, temptation, can get the best of you. So just how much Halloween candy can you eat for a "safe" 100-calorie snack?

As with just about everything in life, it depends on what you choose. With some, (M&Ms and Skittles) you'll get a decent handful, but with others, (Butterfinger & Snickers fun-size and especially Reese's Peanut Butter Cups) you'll get just enough to whet your appetite.

This is the point at which most of us would say, "Oh, I'll just have one more" and then wake up an hour later with an empty bag of fun-size Twix minis clutched in our greedy paw and a thin stream of chocolate drool dribbling out the corner of your mouth. (But that could just be me).

In any case, if you're wondering just how much Halloween candy you can steal and snack on without crushing guilt, here are a few stats from Consumer Reports:

Reese's Snack-size Peanut Butter Cups - 9/10 of one cup (not the handful you were planning on), I say live dangerously and eat the whole thing!

Snickers Fun-size bars - 1 & 1/4 bars

Butterfinger Fun-size bars - 1 & 1/5 bars (who came up with the term "fun-size" anyway?)

Candy corn - 13 & 3/5 pieces (You can have my 13 & 3/5 pieces--yuck!)

Kit Kat Snack-size - 2 & 4/5 bars (Really, now I've got to do math!)

Hershey's Kisses - 4 1/2 kisses (I don't like these either, they're all yours)

M&Ms - 23 pieces (Only dark chocolate peanut M&Ms for me)

Twix minis - 2 full mini-bars

For a few more options, check out Consumer Reports, or just nosh to your heart's content and call it good, 'cause we're all kids at Halloween!

Source: Consumer Reports

