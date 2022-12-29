Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts

"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!

Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!

No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the gift. Maybe the wrong size or color. Or, one that you would never use.

Just hope there was a gift receipt included making your return a bit less stressful.

According to Consumer Reports, some stores will let you return anything, even without a receipt. And, we have learned that the same report pointed to ten retailers who have a great return policy.

Who Has The Best Return Policy

Both South Dakota and Minnesota share those store names:

Bed Bath & Beyond

Costco

Eddie Bauer

Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Target

Walmart

As you would expect, there are some stores that have some conditions and hoops to jump before you can return your item. Such as a limited time to return them, re-shelving fees, the item must be unworn and unwashed and have the original tags attached, or you can only get an identical exchange within 30 days. Boooooo!

Prepare Before You Return

Consumer Reports gives offers up some good advice before you head out to the returned isle:

Have the original packing

Keep your gift receipt

Know the time limit to return

Have your ID

12 Businesses That Would Do Great in Sioux Falls' Abandoned Gordmans Building For thirty years the people of Sioux Falls saw the sign for Gordmans off-price department store across the parking lot from the Empire Mall.

In September of 2020 , the store closed for its final time. Since then the building has sat empty, something that doesn't happen too often in Sioux Falls.

We were wondering what people in Sioux Falls would like to see take over the space. Some folks wanted their Gordmans back. It was a great place to find deals on clothing. But, all the Gordmans are gone, so that's a no-go.

And since we've gotten our Chick Fil A and Chipotle , the city is primed for another thing to line up for.



LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [