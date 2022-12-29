Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts
"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!
Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!
No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the gift. Maybe the wrong size or color. Or, one that you would never use.
Just hope there was a gift receipt included making your return a bit less stressful.
According to Consumer Reports, some stores will let you return anything, even without a receipt. And, we have learned that the same report pointed to ten retailers who have a great return policy.
Who Has The Best Return Policy
Both South Dakota and Minnesota share those store names:
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Costco
- Eddie Bauer
- Home Depot
- JCPenney
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Target
- Walmart
As you would expect, there are some stores that have some conditions and hoops to jump before you can return your item. Such as a limited time to return them, re-shelving fees, the item must be unworn and unwashed and have the original tags attached, or you can only get an identical exchange within 30 days. Boooooo!
Prepare Before You Return
Consumer Reports gives offers up some good advice before you head out to the returned isle:
- Have the original packing
- Keep your gift receipt
- Know the time limit to return
- Have your ID