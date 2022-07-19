Is Toys ‘R’ Us Coming Back to Sioux Falls This Year?

It sounds like an iconic toy store is coming back to the Sioux Empire just in time for the holiday shopping season this year.

Word came out on Monday (July 18) that Toys 'R' Us is planning a major comeback here in the United States.

Dakota News Now reports that every Macy's store in the U.S. will have a Toys 'R' Us location inside them before the end of 2022. The rollout is part of the expanded partnership with Toys 'R' Us new parent company, WHP Global.

The Toys 'R' Us stores began to disappear from the U.S. retail shopping scene after the company sold all of its stores upon going bankrupt in 2018.

If you remember, the original Sioux Falls Toys 'R' Us was located to the south of The Empire Mall in what is now the Scandinavian Designs Furniture building.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the new Toys 'R' Us store within-a-store locations inside every Macy's will vary in size depending on the size of the city. For instance, some stores will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to up to 10,000 square feet in flagship Macy's stores located in larger cities throughout the country.

If I had to guess, I would imagine the new Sioux Falls Toys 'R' Us store that will allegedly be inside the Macy's location in The Empire Mall will be smaller in size. But still a welcome addition for every toy-loving child and adult who has sorely missed the iconic toy store since it went away nearly fours ago.

Word has it, every new Toys 'R' Us location will have hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with some of their favorite toys. According to the Dakota News Now story, the new rollout will also feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

The new Toys 'R' Us stores within-a-store locations will begin popping up inside Macy's stores starting later this month. Every store should be operational by the end of October.

Source: Dakota News Now

