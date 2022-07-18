Minnesota Has One Of The “Top Rat Infested” Cities In U.S.

This Minnesota town makes it onto the disturbing list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities" in the United States.

So...what is worse than having mice in your home? That's right...having rats in your home.

According to the pest control pros Orkin they have the inside scoop on which cities in the nation are home to the most rats.

Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments including both residential and commercial treatments.

Orkin pointed out that “during an unprecedented last year, the visibility of rodents increased, creating concern for homeowners and business owners alike.

The pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources.

Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior.”

As you may have assumed the larger cities seem to be where the bigger rat problems exist.

And if you live in Minneapolis, Minnesota you may be disturbed to know that Minneapolis came in #12 on the “Top 50 Rattiest Cities List”. Yikes!

  1. Chicago
  2. Los Angeles
  3. New York
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. San Francisco
  6. Baltimore
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Detroit
  9. Denver
  10. Cleveland, Oh.
  11. Seattle
  12. Minneapolis
  13. Boston
  14. Indianapolis
  15. Atlanta
  16. Pittsburgh
  17. San Diego
  18. Houston
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Dallas

