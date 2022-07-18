Minnesota Has One Of The “Top Rat Infested” Cities In U.S.

This Minnesota town makes it onto the disturbing list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities" in the United States.

So...what is worse than having mice in your home? That's right...having rats in your home.

Get our free mobile app

Top 50 Rattiest Cities List-Getty Thinkstock Top 50 Rattiest Cities List-Getty Thinkstock loading...

According to the pest control pros Orkin they have the inside scoop on which cities in the nation are home to the most rats.

Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments including both residential and commercial treatments.

Orkin pointed out that “during an unprecedented last year, the visibility of rodents increased, creating concern for homeowners and business owners alike.

WHERE?: Minnesota City Named 'Trailer Park Capital' of Entire State

Top 50 Rattiest Cities List-Getty Thinkstock Top 50 Rattiest Cities List-Getty Thinkstock loading...

The pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources.

Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior.”

As you may have assumed the larger cities seem to be where the bigger rat problems exist.

Minneapolis, Minnesota-Getty Thinkstock Minneapolis, Minnesota-Getty Thinkstock loading...

And if you live in Minneapolis, Minnesota you may be disturbed to know that Minneapolis came in #12 on the “Top 50 Rattiest Cities List”. Yikes!

Chicago Los Angeles New York Washington, D.C. San Francisco Baltimore Philadelphia Detroit Denver Cleveland, Oh. Seattle Minneapolis Boston Indianapolis Atlanta Pittsburgh San Diego Houston Cincinnati Dallas

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: