South Dakota Highway 42/Arrowhead Parkway Temporary Closure

Getting around in eastern Sioux Falls is about to get a little more complicated over the next few months.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says Highway 42/Arrowhead Parkway will be closed to through traffic from the Six Mile Road intersection to East 26th Street, beginning Wednesday (July 20).

The closure will allow crews to install a box culvert.

The work is expected to be completed by October 5.

A detour will be installed around the project at Veterans Parkway to 26th Street.

Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project.

Click here to learn more about the project summary, timeline, and maps.

