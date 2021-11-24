Thanksgiving Calorie Counting in Sioux Falls? Really?

Thanksgiving, by its very nature, is a holiday celebrating abundance. For most people, it is a day to throw caloric caution to the wind, indulge in traditional food favorites, and get back on the treadmill the next day. (Or, for some of us, binge-watch Netflix and eat leftovers).

Calorie-counting (particularly this time of year) is not something I remotely care about. But it is possible that you do. This article is for you, you poor, hungry, carb-avoiding thin person!

According to the Calorie Control Council, Americans will take in somewhere in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 4,500 calories celebrating Thanksgiving. Most of us, depending on weight, age, and gender should consume 1,600 to 2,000 calories a day.

Consumer Reports went to the effort of putting together a Thanksgiving meal under 1800 calories with a decent assortment of Thanksgiving staples. So you only have them to blame if you follow their guidelines!

What Amount of Thanksgiving Food Can You Eat & Stay Under 2,000 Calories?

But what about the relish tray and dip, pecan pie, cheesecake, homemade rolls, ham, and corn? And what about the whipped cream? You 've got to have whipped cream! Aaarrrggh!

Eat Up Everyone & Happy Thanksgiving!

