Spooky Sweets: 2024 NFL Teams as Halloween Candy
Who doesn't love a little association game at the midway point of the NFL season?
As heard today on Overtime with Bert Remien, we played a game aiming to associate some NFL teams this season with candies (good and bad) that are commonly handed out during Halloween.
It's time to gear up and meet your 2024 NFL teams as Halloween candies!
Enjoy!
Butterscotch Candy - A treat from another lifetime, old-school, reminds you of your grandparents.
Butterscotch is the epitome of the 2024 Dallas Cowboys, and frankly the 1995-2024 Dallas Cowboys.
Peeps - Weird, out of place, and simply: not good.
While surprised at the moment just how bad they are, the New York Jets are Peeps this Halloween.
Dum-Dum Suckers - Crowd pleaser, not as good as a real sucker. Something to give your kids at a boring place as a distraction.
The Chicago Bears are your not-so-good distraction this season.
Licorice - Might be adored overseas, but generally not loved in the United States. This one was too easy.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are without a doubt a match made in heaven with Licorice every season.
Full-Size Candy - The biggest, the best, the talk of the town!
Another easy one. The Kansas City Chiefs are and have been the talk of the NFL for years.
Peanut Butter Cups - Consistent, amazing, loved by all (except those that are allergic!).
The Buffalo Bills are a lovable team from coast to coast. Save for their rivals, they are adored by all.
Snickers - Tried and true classic. A little nutty this season, but consistent more often than not.
The San Francisco 49ers are off to a nutty start, mostly due to injuries. When healthy, they are as enjoyable as a Snickers.
Candy Corn - I know, I know. Only good in small quantities. Loathed by many, only around in one season.
Let's pick on the Cowboys again. Typically, they are only around for one season. The regular season!
Pumpkin Spice - Not necessarily a candy, but its ever-present this time of year. Comes back inconveniently EVERY year. Can't get rid of it!
The Mike Tomlin-led Pittsburgh Steelers are your pumpkin spice everything. They cannot be stopped from being relevant every season.
Alternative Treats - Toothbrushes, apples, whatever weirdness that one house in your neighborhood gives out. Might not be what you want, but it could be what you need!
The Green Bay Packers have been the consistent cough-medicine of the NFL for years. Annoying, not ideal, but ever-present.
Sour Patch Kids - Great candy. Sometimes sweet, sometimes sour, always good.
The Minnesota Vikings are 5-2 and have had a sweet and sour season thus far. They are still good but have their ups and downs.
Pez Dispenser - One gets knocked down; another comes up. They keep on coming!
They might even take off a knee-cap in the process! The Detroit Lions pack a serious punch and have the next man (candy) up mentality that only Pez can provide!
7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota
NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather