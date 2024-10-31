Spooky Sweets: 2024 NFL Teams as Halloween Candy

Who doesn't love a little association game at the midway point of the NFL season?

As heard today on Overtime with Bert Remien, we played a game aiming to associate some NFL teams this season with candies (good and bad) that are commonly handed out during Halloween.

It's time to gear up and meet your 2024 NFL teams as Halloween candies!

Get our free mobile app

Enjoy!

Butterscotch Candy - A treat from another lifetime, old-school, reminds you of your grandparents.

vinicius-amnx-amano-dbOV1qSiL-c-unsplash vinicius-amnx-amano-dbOV1qSiL-c-unsplash loading...

Butterscotch is the epitome of the 2024 Dallas Cowboys, and frankly the 1995-2024 Dallas Cowboys.

Peeps - Weird, out of place, and simply: not good.

luiz-paulo-r-santos-6s_hupXfTAc-unsplash luiz-paulo-r-santos-6s_hupXfTAc-unsplash loading...

While surprised at the moment just how bad they are, the New York Jets are Peeps this Halloween.

Dum-Dum Suckers - Crowd pleaser, not as good as a real sucker. Something to give your kids at a boring place as a distraction.

captured-by-vibemind-La2uRJucs4M-unsplash captured-by-vibemind-La2uRJucs4M-unsplash loading...

The Chicago Bears are your not-so-good distraction this season.

Licorice - Might be adored overseas, but generally not loved in the United States. This one was too easy.

the-nix-company-j-TzxFK3JUc-unsplash the-nix-company-j-TzxFK3JUc-unsplash loading...

The Jacksonville Jaguars are without a doubt a match made in heaven with Licorice every season.

Full-Size Candy - The biggest, the best, the talk of the town!

joshua-fernandez-dxAwStHCCgk-unsplash joshua-fernandez-dxAwStHCCgk-unsplash loading...

Another easy one. The Kansas City Chiefs are and have been the talk of the NFL for years.

Peanut Butter Cups - Consistent, amazing, loved by all (except those that are allergic!).

Roel Van Dam on Unsplash Roel Van Dam on Unsplash loading...

The Buffalo Bills are a lovable team from coast to coast. Save for their rivals, they are adored by all.

Snickers - Tried and true classic. A little nutty this season, but consistent more often than not.

shyam-mishra-8XsycDYAvbo-unsplash shyam-mishra-8XsycDYAvbo-unsplash loading...

The San Francisco 49ers are off to a nutty start, mostly due to injuries. When healthy, they are as enjoyable as a Snickers.

Candy Corn - I know, I know. Only good in small quantities. Loathed by many, only around in one season.

mary-jane-duford-3NTHJMeG4p8-unsplash mary-jane-duford-3NTHJMeG4p8-unsplash loading...

Let's pick on the Cowboys again. Typically, they are only around for one season. The regular season!

Pumpkin Spice - Not necessarily a candy, but its ever-present this time of year. Comes back inconveniently EVERY year. Can't get rid of it!

theo-crazzolara-D_asLd6cGCY-unsplash theo-crazzolara-D_asLd6cGCY-unsplash loading...

The Mike Tomlin-led Pittsburgh Steelers are your pumpkin spice everything. They cannot be stopped from being relevant every season.

Alternative Treats - Toothbrushes, apples, whatever weirdness that one house in your neighborhood gives out. Might not be what you want, but it could be what you need!

filip-baotic-RC3iqm267hQ-unsplash filip-baotic-RC3iqm267hQ-unsplash loading...

The Green Bay Packers have been the consistent cough-medicine of the NFL for years. Annoying, not ideal, but ever-present.

Sour Patch Kids - Great candy. Sometimes sweet, sometimes sour, always good.

Kraft Plans To Raise Prices On Numerous Products In Next Year Getty Images loading...

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-2 and have had a sweet and sour season thus far. They are still good but have their ups and downs.

Pez Dispenser - One gets knocked down; another comes up. They keep on coming!

joshua-coleman-u-MT6f86DNs-unsplash joshua-coleman-u-MT6f86DNs-unsplash loading...

They might even take off a knee-cap in the process! The Detroit Lions pack a serious punch and have the next man (candy) up mentality that only Pez can provide!

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous: