Who Can Pass This Fun Halloween Candy Quiz?

It was your favorite holiday of the year. Halloween.

Well, wait a minute. Maybe Christmas topped the list. And of course, your birthday. That was a good one. And the fourth of July wasn't bad, either.

But hey, Halloween was right up there. Getting into a costume (or maybe just a mask) and heading out to load up on candy. Trick or treating, then back home to sort out your haul. All your favorites were there and maybe a few that, uh, fell a bit short (a travel size toothpaste? Really?).

You knew every candy in that load. You knew every taste, every texture. You knew everything there was to know about each piece, each brand. At 10 years old, you were a candy expert!

But are you still?

I was perusing my Reminisce Magazine this month and they had a story about favorite Halloween candies. It turned out I didn't know my candies as well as I though I did. How about you?

Just for fun, let's find out. How many of your favorite Halloween treats can you identify from these twelve clues?

1. Founded in Denver, Colorado in 1949, this company switched exclusively to hard candies and today comes in apple, cherry, grape, watermelon and blue raspberry.

2. This candy has been around since the late 1800's when a candy maker discovered a way to layer buttercream. Some called it "chicken feed", by the 1950's it became synonymous with Halloween.

3. This candy bar came out in1921, the same year a baseball slugger hit an astounding 59 home runs. Was it named after the baseball legend or after a former President's daughter?

4. This candy legend was patented in 1941 and was named for the patent holder and his partner. It's a billion dollar brand.

5. Introduced to the American consumer in 1905, it billed itself as the first individually wrapped penny candy. The candy maker named it after his daughter's nickname.

6. A huge market hit since 1907, one story has them named for the sound of the chocolate plopping onto the conveyor belt during production. Oh, and the tissue paper plume was trademarked in 1924.

7. Launched in 1912 as a cool summer treat, in 1935 the classic five flavors were on a "roll" and they're still going strong today.

8. A chocolate, nut and nougat bar, legend has it that the name came from a shop girl's summoning of a handsome young patron named Henry.

9. Created in 1930, candy mogul Frank Mars named this $2 billion dollar brand after his favorite racehorse. Chocolate, caramel, peanuts and nougat...yum.

10. Called Rockets in Canada, billions of these are sold each year. Sources say Edward Dee came up with the name to encourage kids to be smart and pursue education.

11. This Halloween favorite was patented in 1964, was named after a popular game show's ultimate prize and underwent a name change in the 1980's.

12. Hershey came out with it in 1978. This chocolate covered peanut butter bar layered with cocoa crisps may have the most most unusual name of the bunch.

So there you have it, the vaunted candy quiz dozen. You've had them all in your trick-or-treat load. Some of them you loved! Others? Well, maybe not. But they've been in your stash through the years. And there's a real good chance when your kids come home from their rounds, you sneak one or two or ten out of their bundle for yourself.

So now it's time to reveal the answers. For that, we share from Youtube video's of how some are made and for others, take a trip back to classic commercials.

1. Founded in Denver, Colorado in 1949, this company switched exclusively to hard candies and today comes in apple, cherry, grape, watermelon and blue raspberry. Jolly Rancher

2. This candy has been around since the late 1800's when a candy maker discovered a way to layer buttercream. Some called it "chicken feed", by the 1950's it became synonymous with Halloween. Candy Corn

3. This candy bar came out in1921, the same year a baseball slugger hit an astounding 59 home runs. Was it named after the baseball legend or after a former President's daughter? Baby Ruth

4. This candy legend was patented in 1941 and was named for the patent holder and his partner. It's a billion dollar brand. M and M's

5. Introduced to the American consumer in 1905, it billed itself as the first individually wrapped penny candy. The candy maker named it after his daughter's nickname. Tootsie Roll

6. A huge market hit since 1907, one story has them named for the sound of the chocolate plopping onto the conveyor belt during production. Oh, and the tissue paper plume was trademarked in 1924. Hershey Kisses

7. Launched in 1912 as a cool summer treat, in 1935 the classic five flavors were on a "roll" and they're still going strong today. Life Savers

8. A chocolate, nut and nougat bar, legend has it that the name came from a shop girl's summoning of a handsome young patron named Henry. Oh Henry

9. Created in 1930, candy mogul Frank Mars named this $2 billion dollar brand after his favorite racehorse. Chocolate, caramel, peanuts and nougat...yum. Snickers

10. Called Rockets in Canada, billions of these are sold each year. Sources say Edward Dee came up with the name to encourage kids to be smart and pursue education. Smarties

11. This Halloween favorite was patented in 1964, was named after a popular game show's ultimate prize and underwent a name change in the 1980's.100 Grand

12. Hershey came out with it in 1978. This chocolate covered peanut butter bar layered with cocoa crisps may have the most most unusual name of the bunch. Whatchamacallit