Sioux Falls Brewery Lets You Pair Beer with Halloween Candy

We may be too old to trick-or-treat, but let's face it, who needs to dress up and go door-to-door when someone is willing to bring the candy to you?

And what if they threw in some beer on top of that?

That sounds like the perfect combination for an awesome adult Halloween!

Once again this year, Woodgrain Brewing Co. in Downtown Sioux Falls was pairing some of its best brews with all of your favorite candy creations, giving you that chance to find those perfect suds and sugar combos.

Woodgrain had five flights to choose from, each offering a trio of beers with no fewer than six candies to mix and match.

We opted for three different flights and one bonus taste:

DARK AS YOUR SOUL

Poke Attack (flavors of chocolate, coffee, and black malt)

Milk Stout (notes of coffee and dark chocolate)

BA Drogan's Decoder Ring (dark, malty, roasty, strong)

LIGHT AS THE MOON

Veneer Pils (German Pilsner malt)

Noticeably Absent (Czech-style Pale Lager with a Kazbek dry hop twist)

Kohatu (punch of tropical juice)

PUCKER UP

Nap Culture: Rainbow Sherbet (lemon, key lime, blood orange, raspberry, and lactose)

Lemonberry (raspberry and lemon)

Lime Kolsch (pale lager/ale hybrid with lime zest)

BONUS SAMPLE: Carnaval (roasted cinnamon and sugar pineapple)

Here were our top beer/candy pairings:

BEER & HALLOWEEN CANDY PAIRINGS

