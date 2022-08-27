Did You Know Iowa Has a Giant Dormant Geyser?
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet.
In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
The Old Jumbo Geyser
To learn more about the Old Jumbo Geyser in Belle Plaine, check out the informative YouTube video below.
Story Source: Iowa Road Trip Website
